Aditya Narayan says he first paid tax at 7, reveals how much money he got for starring with Salman Khan in a film

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan began his journey in showbiz as a child and admits that his early fame did affect his attitude. He has revealed that there was a time when he earned ₹8 lakh for hosting a season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, adding that he became a taxpayer at the age of seven. Aditya Narayan and Salman Khan played son and dad in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

Aditya Narayan on his earning as a kid

Recently, Aditya joined comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harssh Limbachiyaa on their podcast where he discussed his pay as a kid. He revealed that his big break as a host came with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2007.

“I had to go through three rounds of auditions before being selected as host. They offered me ₹7,500 per episode. Since we shot two episodes at once, I earned ₹15,000 a day. I went crazy! I was living with my father, had no expenses, and suddenly I was spending ₹75,000 every month. We did about 5–6 episodes per month,” Aditya said.

He added, “My attitude changed. I was just 18, earning so much. I did about 52 episodes and made around ₹8 lakh in a season.” At that point, Bharti joked that he wouldn’t even do a single episode for that amount now, which led to everyone laugh.

Aditya said that in the second season, his fees jumped to ₹25,000 per episode, which made him realise the importance of saving. He shared that he started paying taxes as a child actor, confessing, “I paid my first tax at seven. I don’t remember if I even had a PAN card, but I definitely remember paying taxes”.

During the conversation, Aditya said his highest payday as a child came from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, which starred Salman Khan. He said that Tips paid him ₹3.5 lakh for his role.

About Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan is the son of the singer Udit Narayan. Over the years, Aditya has remained a familiar face on Indian television. Apart from his stint on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he went on to host two consecutive seasons of Indian Idol—seasons 11 and 12.

He has sung songs such as Tattad Tattad and Chhota Bachcha Jaan Ke. In December 2020, Aditya married Shweta Agarwal, whom he met while filming their debut movie Shaapit in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Tvisha Narayan Jha, on February 24, 2022.