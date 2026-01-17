BTS to include India in their 2026 tour? Members say they’ve asked agency to add new cities during Weverse live

Earlier, BTS had revealed tour dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia, and Europe, spanning over 79 shows. However, the absence of India from the initial list left Indian ARMYs heartbroken. While the group did not specify which new cities would be added, the confirmation has reignited hopes among Indian fans eagerly awaiting BTS’ first-ever performance in the country.

During the livestream, all seven members confirmed that more cities and venues will be added to their already massive world tour. “We asked our agency to add more venues and cities,” the OT7 shared, reassuring fans who were disappointed by the initial announcement.

BTS surprised fans worldwide with major updates about their upcoming world tour during a late-night livestream on Weverse. The global K-pop superstars, RM , Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, went live ahead of the release of their highly anticipated album, ARIRANG, and shared exciting news that instantly sent ARMYs into a frenzy.

BTS World Tour route and schedule The tour will kick off in Goyang, South Korea, with three shows scheduled for April 9 and April 11–12, 2026, before moving to Tokyo, Japan, for performances on April 17 and 18.

The North American leg will span 12 cities and 28 shows, running from late April to early September 2026. The U.S. tour begins in Tampa, Florida, on April 25 and 26, followed by El Paso, Texas (May 2–3), Mexico City (May 7, 9, and 10), Stanford, California (May 16–17), and Las Vegas, Nevada (May 23, 24, and 27).

After completing the first North American leg, BTS will return to South Korea for two shows in Busan on June 12 and 13, before heading to Europe. The European leg, running from June to July 2026, will begin in Spain and include stops in Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Germany, concluding with a show in Paris, France, on July 18.