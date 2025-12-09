RM addresses backlash over BTS breakup talk, posts long apology and shares personal update with fans: ‘I regret…’

BTS leader RM has come forward with a public apology after a livestream from last week stirred a wave of criticism and concern across the BTS Army. The rapper posted a long note to WeVerse on December 8, pairing it with a simple photo of himself forming a heart - a gesture fans instantly recognised as his way of softening a difficult moment. BTS’ RM issues apology for livestream remarks that upset fans(Instagram/BTS)

RM addresses the backlash

During the original livestream, RM spoke frankly about the pressure he and the group have carried for years and admitted there were moments when they even discussed the possibility of breaking up. Some fans appreciated his honesty; others felt blindsided and called the remarks “disrespectful,” sparking a debate that grew quickly online, according to Korea Boo.

His new post tried to meet that reaction head-on. “I think I may have made a lot of ARMYs feel tired with the livestream two days ago. I'm really sorry,” he wrote. RM added that messages from worried fans had flooded in. “I regret turning it on now, but at the time, I was just feeling frustrated. I'm sorry. Please look at me kindly, just a little," he wrote.

A softer update from RM

After addressing the controversy, RM shared some casual life updates that his fans often love. “I'm going to take my driving test soon,” he wrote. “Yesterday I put on the sticker for driving practice, and drove through all 4 practice courses. It was scary (but I didn't crash)," he added.

He also shared what he has been focusing on creatively, mentioning music, choreography practice and content ideas - the usual cycle of work fans know anchors him whenever things feel unsettled.

Looking ahead to a new chapter

RM closed his message with a small glimpse into his personal world. “Yesterday I watched the movie 'The Color of Pomegranates'. Also, my home interior is finally finished, so soon I'll be moving back home after half a year. I'll show it to you later after everything is fully decorated,” he wrote. The post comes at a moment when anticipation for BTS’ group comeback next year is already high.