BTS RM reveals if he wants to get married, have kids; shares how society pressures women

BTS member RM, aka Kim Namjoon, opened up about his marriage and having children. RM held a live session on Weverse, where he also revealed that he gave his "parents a really hard time" as a child. The BTS leader also talked about how "society keeps pressuring women about having children." BTS' RM spoke to his fans on Weverse about a range of issues.

BTS' RM talked about if he would get married, have kids

RM talked about whether he will marry or not. "I’m already thirty-two years old. If I meet the right person at the right time, I might get married. Or maybe I’ll just live alone like this. I don’t think there’s a correct answer. That’s just how things are these days. People feel pressured about marriage, and there are realistic aspects to consider. Especially for women, I think society and the media keep pressuring them about having children and other issues. I just wish everyone could live according to their own pace."

RM opens up about loneliness

He also asked if a person can't "endure being alone, will getting married really make things better?". "If someone chooses marriage as a way to escape loneliness, I don’t think that’s the right reason. And about having children — I’m not sure about that either. Honestly, I can barely handle raising myself. Having a new life isn’t something that goes the way you want," he said.

RM shares that he was a naughty kid

He recalled how he troubled his parents while growing up, adding that it would be "frustrating" if a kid "like me were born to me." RM said his generation was the first in Korea to see marriage as an option rather than an obligation. He said that when he was young, he gave his parents a really hard time, adding that fans would be shocked if they heard it.

About BTS

Currently, RM, along with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, are gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.