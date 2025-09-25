BTS' V buys new luxury 5BHK home in Seoul for nearly 90 crore, all in cash: Report

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, has bought a new luxury home in Cheongdam-dong area of Seoul. Sportschosun.com, citing a "certified copy of the real estate register", reported that V bought the house on September 17. This comes just a few months after his discharge from South Korean military. BTS V has a new home in Seoul's Gangnam district.

How and when did BTS' V buy his new home

V's new home has an area of 273.96㎡ and is priced at 14.2 billion won ( ₹89.8 crore). The house comprises five rooms and three bathrooms. Reportedly, there is "no establishment of a collateral security right on the register", and so "it is presumed that the purchase was made in full cash without a mortgage loan." V signed the contract in May, about a month before he was discharged from the military. He took ownership this month after the balance amount was paid.

About V's new housing complex

As per Hdec.kr, Penthouse Cheongdam (PH 129) can accommodate 29 households--6 basement floors and 20 above-ground floors. The living room has a panoramic window measuring 6 meters high and 11 meters wide. It offers a view of the Han River. The floors of the master bedroom and dining room have been elevated to 6.6 meters.

Two penthouses on the top floor include private rooftop pools. PH 129 is certified as a special grade earthquake-resistant building, has smart security, privacy protection, and provides 5.1 parking spaces per unit.

Reportedly, actors Jang Dong-gun and Ko So-young, professional golfer Park In-bee and star instructor Hyun Woo-jin reside here.

About V

In 2018, he had purchased an apartment worth around $4.5 million. V, currently, with the other BTS members--Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, is gearing up for their first album in four years. The seven-member group started producing the new album in the US in July. The new record, which will be released in Spring next year, will be the band’s first as a complete group since Proof in 2022.