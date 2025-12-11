BTS Jungkook becomes global brand ambassador for Chanel Beauty, fans say ‘Chanel just got lucky’

Member of the K-pop group BTS, Jungkook, has been named as the new ambassador for the luxury brand Chanel. The 28-year-old singer, musician and composer will be the global ambassador for fragrances and beauty of the French luxury fashion house. Jungkook is the global ambassador for Chanel Fragrances and Beauty.

Chanel announces Jungkook as their new ambassador

On December 11, the official Instagram handle of Chanel Beauty shared the news and wrote in the caption, “Chanel is pleased to announce Jung Kook as global ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty.”

The label also shared Jungkook's statement on their story. Sharing his excitement over being a part of the fashion house, the singer praised their heritage and modernity.

He said, “For me, Chanel is a pioneering house that cherishes its timeless heritage while constantly reinventing itself with modernity. As an artist, I try to stay true to my own style while embracing new challenges, so this partnership with Chanel Fragrances and Beauty is especially meaningful to me.”

Chanel Global Fragrance and Beauty creative resource director, Thomas du Pré de Saint Maure, appreciated the singer's addition to the Chanel house and highlighted how his ‘passion for inspiring a new generation and his unique artistry resonate deeply with the brand.’

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the news and shared their excitement in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, “He is the perfect ambassador.” Another commented, “Chanel just got lucky.”

One fan joked, “That was the reason he showed his Blue de Chanel perfume in that what’s in my bag interview.”

Apart from Chanel, Jungkook is also the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein. As for the other members, they are also associated with luxury labels: Jimin is the global brand ambassador for Dior, RM is for Bottega Veneta, Jin for Fred Jewelery, Suga for Valentino, J-hope for Louis Vuitton, and Taehyung for Celine and Cartier.