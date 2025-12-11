Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt bring spring early in two dazzling floral looks: Which outfit do you like the best?

Florals never go out of fashion. Some iteration of these pretty patterns always makes its way to our wardrobes, no matter what the season. Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt proved our theory as they stepped out on December 10 for separate events, dressed in gorgeous floral-pattern outfits. Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt wore floral looks to two separate events.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt channels Old Hollywood glamour in elegant black dress at the Red Sea Film Festival: ‘Effortlessly stunning’

While Alia attended the Red Sea Film Festival Golden Globe Gala Dinner in Jeddah, Priyanka was captured by the paparazzi on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show in Mumbai. Here's what the two stars wore:

Priyanka Chopra's version of a saree

Priyanka wore a custom-designed Arpita Mehta ensemble, which featured a corset blouse and a saree draped in a way that it gave the illusion of a skirt featuring pleats on the front and a scarf, which Priyanka draped around her neck. The gorgeous blue floral pattern on the ivory base adds to the feminine and dreamy aesthetic of the ensemble.

Additionally, the strapless corset blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline, ribbon ties on the back to cinch the top, a peplum silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, and an asymmetric hem.

Lastly, Priyanka styled the look with diamond jewels, including earrings, rings, and a bracelet. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout waves, she chose feathered brows, muted brown eye shadow, blushed cheeks, highlighter on the contours, and a light coating of mascara.

What did Alia Bhatt wear?

At the Red Sea Film Festival Golden Globes gala, Alia slipped into an Elie Saab gown from the Autumn/Winter 26 La Nouvelle Cour Haute Couture collection. It features a light yellow base adorned with sequin embellishments and a colourful floral pattern.

The strapless ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a draped design on the neck, a corseted bodice, a cinched waist, a flowy skirt, and a flowy train at the back.

Alia styled the ensemble with minimal jewels, including earrings and a ring. She left her tresses loose in a centre parting, with the ends styled in soft waves. As for her makeup, she opted for blush-tinted cheeks, a blinding highlighter, feathered brows, and a glossy pink lip shade.