Vishal Dadlani skewers Anuv Jain's concert performance with singer Jacob Collier, terms it ‘embarrassing’

Singer Anuv Jain is receiving mixed responses for his performance during Jacob Collier's show in Mumbai. Jacob performed in Mumbai on November 30, at Nesco Center, Goregaon East. It was part of the Djesse Vol. 4 World Tour. Anuv sang the song Baarishen, and his performance was criticised by many on social media for being lacklustre and flat. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani echoed the same sentiment, dissing the performance and calling it ‘embarrassing.’ Vishal Dadlani did not mince his words while criticising Anuv Jain's performance.

What Vishal said about Anuv's performance

A video featuring Anuv singing on stage with Jacob at the piano has now surfaced on Instagram, with many users commenting that it sounds off-tune. One user said, “The only mistake was thinking this pairing made sense.” Another said, “imperfect pitch meets perfect pitch.” A comment read, “I cannot wrap my head around this!”

Vishal Dadlani wrote in the comments, “Is it necessary to keep doing embarrassing s***e like this? Is it part of some corporate mandate somewhere?”

This is not the first time that Vishal has publicly called out performances by singers during concerts in India. Earlier this year in January, Vishal shared a blunt critique of a singer's performance on Instagram Stories. Without taking any names, Vishal wrote: "I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, as well as ‘the scene.’"

Vishal started his musical journey as the lead vocalist of the electronic rock band Pentagram, which gained immense popularity in India's independent music scene. He is best known for composing hit soundtracks for blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Befikre, and War, along with Shekhar Ravjiani.