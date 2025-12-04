BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter spark fresh dating rumors after fans spot alleged matching tattoo

A new round of dating rumors involving BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter has erupted online after a claim on Korean forum Nate Pann went viral. The post, which quickly gained more than 85,000 views, shared a screenshot from episode two of Are You Sure?, suggesting that a tattoo visible on Jungkook’s arm matches one allegedly owned by Winter, as per Korea Boo. BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter spark fresh dating rumors(Instagram/imwinter/bts)

The revived speculation has sparked heated debate among fans, with many questioning whether the image points to something real or is simply another coincidence.

Jungkook and Winter's matching tattoo

The latest rumours began when a screenshot from the 15:23 mark of Are You Sure? appeared online, with some fans claiming that a tattoo on Jungkook’s arm resembles a design Winter supposedly has. The post also revived older claims from previous rumour cycles, such as similar bracelets, matching accessories, overlapping fashion choices, and social-media patterns that fans had previously pointed to as hints.

Netizens call it fake

These points resurfaced within hours, pushing the speculation back into trending conversations. However, many fans quickly dismissed the theory as baseless, arguing that coincidences in fashion and tattoos are extremely common among K-pop idols, who often follow the same trends. They also pointed out that the screenshot is low-quality, making it impossible to confirm whether the tattoo even exists or matches Winter’s in any meaningful way.

Dating rumours between BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter first surfaced in 2023, after both were seen attending the same Harry Styles concert in Seoul, as per All Kpop. Through 2024, the speculation returned occasionally, fuelled by fans noticing similar accessories, overlapping public appearances, and social-media coincidences.

Despite repeated fan theories, none of the rumours have ever been confirmed by the idols or their agencies.