Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter spark fresh dating rumors after fans spot alleged matching tattoo

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Dating rumors between BTS's Jungkook and aespa's Winter resurface after a viral screenshot, but fans dismiss the theory as baseless coincidences.

A new round of dating rumors involving BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter has erupted online after a claim on Korean forum Nate Pann went viral. The post, which quickly gained more than 85,000 views, shared a screenshot from episode two of Are You Sure?, suggesting that a tattoo visible on Jungkook’s arm matches one allegedly owned by Winter, as per Korea Boo.

BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter spark fresh dating rumors(Instagram/imwinter/bts)
BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter spark fresh dating rumors(Instagram/imwinter/bts)

The revived speculation has sparked heated debate among fans, with many questioning whether the image points to something real or is simply another coincidence.

Jungkook and Winter's matching tattoo

The latest rumours began when a screenshot from the 15:23 mark of Are You Sure? appeared online, with some fans claiming that a tattoo on Jungkook’s arm resembles a design Winter supposedly has. The post also revived older claims from previous rumour cycles, such as similar bracelets, matching accessories, overlapping fashion choices, and social-media patterns that fans had previously pointed to as hints.

Netizens call it fake

These points resurfaced within hours, pushing the speculation back into trending conversations. However, many fans quickly dismissed the theory as baseless, arguing that coincidences in fashion and tattoos are extremely common among K-pop idols, who often follow the same trends. They also pointed out that the screenshot is low-quality, making it impossible to confirm whether the tattoo even exists or matches Winter’s in any meaningful way.

Also read: Are You Sure season 2: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s show to stream on OTT from December with 8 episodes; check details

Dating rumours between BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter first surfaced in 2023, after both were seen attending the same Harry Styles concert in Seoul, as per All Kpop. Through 2024, the speculation returned occasionally, fuelled by fans noticing similar accessories, overlapping public appearances, and social-media coincidences.

Despite repeated fan theories, none of the rumours have ever been confirmed by the idols or their agencies.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / BTS’s Jungkook and aespa’s Winter spark fresh dating rumors after fans spot alleged matching tattoo
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On