Are You Sure season 2: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s show to stream on OTT from December with 8 episodes; check details

The second season of Are You Sure, the travel variety show of BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, will start streaming on Disney+ from December. Taking to Weverse on Friday, BigHit Music shared details of the show--streaming dates, what is Jimin and Jungkook's destination in this season, and how many episodes it will have. Are You Sure season 2: Jimin and Jungkook featured in the new poster.

Are You Sure season 2 to stream from December

The show, which will stream on the OTT platform from December 3, will have a total of eight episodes. The statement read, "Hello. We are pleased to announce that the second instalment of Jimin and Jung Kook’s unpredictable travel variety show, Are You Sure?! Season 2 is coming this December to Disney+."

All about Are You Sure season 2

The filming for this season has been done in Vietnam and Switzerland. "A total of eight episodes, two episodes every Wednesday, will be released starting on December 3. Episodes 1 & 2: 5 pm, December 3, 2025 (KST), Episodes 3 & 4: 5 pm, December 10, 2025 (KST), Episodes 5 & 6: 5 pm, December 17, 2025 (KST), Episodes 7 & 8: 5 pm, December 24, 2025 (KST)," it read.

BigHit Music shared a poster of the show.

"From Switzerland to Da Nang, Vietnam, get ready for a journey (aircraft emoji) filled with laughter and romance! Tune in for an unpredictable travel tale of the duo setting out with only a 20-inch suitcase each. We look forward to your interest and support for Are You Sure?! Season 2. Thank you," concluded the note.

About Are You Sure season one

The first season of Are You Sure aired in August 2024, just months after Jimin and Jungkook joined the military. The two BTS members created memories together in the US before returning to South Korea's Jeju Island and Japan's Sapporo, where they enjoyed a road trip filled with camping, canoeing, and other fun activities. The show aired on Disney+.