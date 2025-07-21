BTS' Jungkook reveals he cried over this animated film, then sings his heart out for ARMY; take a look

While BTS fans wait for the group’s full return in 2026, maknae Jungkook is doing everything in his power to keep ARMY well-fed — and that includes serving peak fangirl energy over an animated K-pop movie. During a Weverse live on July 14, Jungkook revealed that he’s officially hooked on Netflix’s new animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. Not only did he get emotional during the movie’s dramatic climax, but he also couldn’t stop himself from singing along to one of its most viral tracks: Soda Pop by the fictional boy band, Saja Boys. BTS' Jungkook

“I cried watching K-pop Demon Hunters. I really cried at the end,” Jungkook admitted during the live. “When everyone was falling for Saja Boys and she was like, ‘I’ll create my own honmun’ and ran into the venue by herself — I was like ‘ohhh’ and then the tears came out. It was honestly sad.”

Fans instantly latched on to Jungkook’s K-pop Demon Hunters era, with one viral post calling him the “hyperfixation final boss.” A 2.5-minute compilation video of him singing Soda Pop and referencing the movie has been making the rounds on social media, cementing his status as the film’s unofficial ambassador.

From chart-topping girl groups to animated heartbreak

In case you haven’t heard of it yet, K-Pop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s surprise hit of the summer. Released on June 20, the Korean animated movie follows the fictional girl group Huntr/x and their supernatural battle against the rebellious Saja Boys.

According to The Washington Post, two of the film’s songs have topped U.S. Spotify charts — something even BTS and BLACKPINK haven’t achieved. Yep, imaginary K-pop idols are now dominating the global music scene. So naturally, when Jungkook started casually belting out Soda Pop during his live, the internet lost its mind.

The ‘K-pop Demon Hunters’ ripple effect

This isn’t even the first time Jungkook’s mentioned the movie. On July 1, during a group live, RM hummed Soda Pop, prompting Jungkook to chime in with, “Did you see that? It was fun.” Now we know he wasn’t kidding.

Whether he’s crying at animated fight scenes or casually harmonising with fictional idols, Jungkook’s fangirl moment has turned into a full-blown obsession — and fans are eating it up. After all, if the golden maknae can openly sob over a cartoon band battle, the rest of us are safe to cry too.