Melania Trump arrives at the DC premiere of her documentary in all-black Dolce & Gabanna ensemble

Melania Trump stepped out alongside Donald Trump for the Washington DC premiere of her new documentary on January 29, held at the Trump-Kennedy Centre, ahead of its official release today. The power couple arrived in coordinated executive looks, with the President wearing his signature navy blue suit, paired with a burgundy tie, while the First Lady looked impeccably sharp in an all-black Dolce and Gabbana ensemble.

A masterclass in power dressing A study in sharp, modern elegance, Melania’s look centres on a sleek, all-black silhouette from Dolce and Gabbana that feels both commanding and refined. The fitted, long-sleeved midi dress is tailored perfectly to the body, cinched neatly at the waist with a slim black belt that adds structure without breaking the clean lines. A buttoned-down front and modest neckline lend a polished, almost architectural finish, while the below-the-knee hem keeps the overall effect poised and formal.

Styled with classic black pointed-toe high-heeled Louboutin pumps, the outfit elevates timeless minimalism with refined, corporate-chic, allowing the craftsmanship and fit to do the talking. Soft, glossy waves and subtle makeup balance the monochrome palette, adding warmth and approachability. The result is a powerful red-carpet statement that blends restraint with quiet confidence - effortlessly chic, impeccably tailored, and unmistakably sophisticated.