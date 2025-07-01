Kris Jenner copies Kim Kardashian in purple Dolce and Gabbana gown at 69, fans 'can't believe she is a mother of 6'
Kris Jenner recreates Kim Kardashian's 'iconic' Dolce and Gabbana look and dazzling necklace at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding week in Italy.
Kris Jenner, 69, recently recreated daughter Kim Kardashian's look from the 2023 Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia. She wore the same stunning purple Dolce and Gabbana gown with an off-the-shoulder detail and thigh-high slit to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding celebration in Venice, Italy. Also read | Kardashians and Jenners’ super glam dresses from Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding spark buzz: ‘Kim always can’t walk’
The momager paired the dress with a diamond statement necklace featuring a purple teardrop stone and diamond stud earrings, identical to Kim's neckpiece, and even joked that she 'may have gotten called out on the family group chat' for channeling Kim's look to a T.
Take a look at Kris Jenner's post:
‘Kim you’re my inspiration’
Kris credited her daughter as her inspiration for the look, sharing photos on Instagram with the caption, “'DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE' in her best Carrie Bradshaw voice... We’ll always have Venice! Thank you, Jeff and Lauren, for the unforgettable memories. We love you!! PS… Kim wore this amazing dress at the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia a couple years ago, and I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!! I may have gotten called out on the family group chat… Kim, you’re my inspiration!!”
‘Kris Jenner looks younger than Stormi’
The dress was previously worn by Kim at the 2023 Dolce and Gabbana event, and Kris's recreation of the look showcases her admiration for her daughter's style. By upcycling the dress, Kris proved that imitation is the highest form of flattery. In fact, many on social media even picked a favourite between Kim and Kris as they reacted to a fan page's post titled, 'Kris Jenner recreates Kim Kardashian's iconic Dolce and Gabbana look'.
Someone commented Kris was looking ‘younger’ than her granddaughter Stormi, 7, who is Kylie Jenner's daughter, writing, “Kris Jenner looks younger than Stormi.” Another comment read, “Kris did it best!” A third person compared Kris to her daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, and said, “I can't believe she is the mother of 6. Like her oldest daughter is 46 and she looks younger than Kourtney.”
