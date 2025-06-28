Kardashians and Jenners’ super glam dresses from Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding spark buzz: ‘Kim always can’t walk’

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are officially married, and their Venice ceremony was nothing short of a red-carpet spectacle. Among the star-studded guest list, it was the Kardashian-Jenner sisters (and mom Kris Jenner) who delivered some of the most talked-about fashion moments. Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, joined by Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris, arrived in full glam, decked out in elaborate evening gowns that ensured all eyes were on them. (Also read: Lauren Sanchez chose classic Dolce and Gabbana wedding gown to marry Jeff Bezos in Italy: It took over 900 hours to make ) Kardashian-Jenner fashion steals spotlight at star-studded wedding in Venice. (AFP)

What Kardashians and Jenners wore

Khloé Kardashian stepped out in a strapless pink sequin gown with a deep sweetheart neckline, topped off with an oversized feathered coat and edgy black sunglasses. Kim, on the other hand, went full glam in a bronze floor-length gown covered in glittering embellishments, featuring a plunging neckline and thin straps. She finished the look with statement diamond jewellery and dark sunnies.

US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian (L) and Khloe Kardashian leave the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)(AFP)

Kendall kept it sleek in a black spaghetti-strap dress with a corset-style bodice and sheer panel details, adding a pop of colour with emerald jewels. Meanwhile, Kylie chose a grey silk gown with corset detailing and a dramatic deep V-neckline, styled with turquoise accessories and super straight hair. As always, the sisters served serious style goals at the star-studded affair.

How internet reacted

Photos and videos of the Kardashian-Jenners from the wedding weekend quickly grabbed attention online, sparking both admiration and criticism. While some fans gushed over their looks, others weren't holding back.

“Kim never being able to walk in her dresses irritates me so much,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “I refuse to believe this is what she wore to the wedding. The white. The train. The buttons. Looks like the bride's dress.” A third chimed in, “Kylie's dress is too light,” while someone else commented, “Kim always can't walk.”