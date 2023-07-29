Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster makes a cameo on her dad Travis Scott’s 'Utopia'

Stormi Webster might be on her way to winning a Grammy! Travis Scott with his 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster(Instagram/Kylie Jenner)

The 5-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a cute appearance on her dad’s new album, “Utopia.”

On the song “Thank God,” Scott, 32, raps “Storm’s a minor, but you know she livin’ major.”

Right after that, Stormi can be heard saying, “That’s right Daddy!” Jenner and Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, have two children together: Stormi and Aire, 17 months.

This is not the first time that Stormi has been involved in her parents’ achievements. Jenner and her daughter went to London in an episode of The Kardashians, where Jenner showed Stormi her makeup on display in Harrods.

Jenner and Stormi looked at the products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin on the shelves, and Jenner shared what it means to have this experience with her eldest child.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott also attended the BBMAs. While Kylie chose a grey and white figure-sculpting Balmain gown, Travis wore a green blazer and pants set teamed with a white shirt. The couple attended the event with their 4-year-old daughter Stormi, just a few months after they welcomed a son.(REUTERS)

“It means so much to me that my daughter, she could be here and see these displays with me and travel the world,” Jenner said in a confessional. Jenner also posted video on her Instagram Story, where they visited a special room with designer shoes, bags and clothes for Stormi to shop. The room also had toys, stuffed animals and other items.

“Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner said in the video. “Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

ALSO READ| Pickup truck seen outside Kevin Costner's home as ex-wife Christine's eviction date nears

“Mommy, I’m gonna try these on,” Stormi said from across the room.

Earlier this year, the reality TV star was on the cover of HommeGirls, and talked about her future family plans in an interview. When asked if she wants more kids, she said, “I don’t have a number in my mind.”

“Some women do, but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen,” she added.