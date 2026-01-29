Melania Trump faces new criticism over documentary; ‘zero tickets sold’

Melania Trump appeared on Fox News' The Five for an interview on Wednesday. This is days before the 55-year-old's documentary will hit select movie theaters worldwide beginning January 30. However, not all is well for the first lady. She is facing flak ahead of her project's release. Melania Trump on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York (Bloomberg)

‘Zero tickets sold’ Late-night host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's The Late Show blasted Melania ahead of the documentary's opening weekend. He claimed that the project is expected to bomb at the box office, sharing multiple screenings that feature a ‘zero tickets sold’ message.

“The new Melania documentary hits theaters on Friday,” Colbert said. As the audience booed, he added: “Oh, no, no, it looks fantastic. It’s a real peek behind the curtain at a woman picking out curtains.”

Colbert then shared a clip of Melania promoting the film on Fox & Friends. She said that the documentary displays ‘my philanthropy, family, preparation for the inauguration, and also establishing the East Wing’ of the White House.

“Madam First Lady, I have some terrible news. Let’s just say, the East Wing no longer… be best. Or be there," Colbert said, referring to President Trump's ballroom plans.

Amazon's push Amazon MGM Studios bought the documentary's rights for a reported $40m and is spending $35m on a global marketing push.

Colbert said that Amazon has ‘bribed’ to secure the deal and spent ‘an additional $35 million’ on its marketing, promotion, and distribution.

“So big box office, right? Wrong. Social media has been flooded with images of theaters in major cities that haven’t sold a single seat. And estimates are that this $75 million movie would make only $1 or $2 million in its opening weekend.”

When and where to watch Melania Trump's documentary? The movie is set for a limited theatrical rollout, opening in select cinemas around the world on January 30. Amazon will handle its US release and bring the film to a handful of international markets beginning January 30, 2026.

As for streaming, the title is widely expected to land on Prime Video, though Amazon has yet to confirm when it will become available online.