Margot Robbie takes vintage-style dressing to (Wuthering) Heights in London as Jacob Elordi matches his outfits to hers

After reinventing the method dressing game with Barbie's promotional looks, Margot and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, are once again pulling impressive stops to serve a fashion masterclass during the promotions of Wuthering Heights. The duo pulled a full look straight from John Galliano’s spring/summer 1992 runway collection, originally modelled by Helena Christensen.

Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights press tour looks are a cut above the rest, getting bolder and bolder. For her latest appearance in London, the actor reached into the archives for a look that serves a Brontëesque moment while also being utterly modern and sensual.

The Victorian-inspired, bold archival look featured a silk brocade, full-length toile coat, held together by four hook-and-eye closures under her bust. The pale pink shearling at the cuffs and neckline, floral embroidery, a corseted bodice, full-length sleeves, a back slit, and a front opening rounded off the design elements.

The styling Margot paired the coat with a black miniskirt and a garter belt fastened onto red thigh-high stockings, complete with a pink ribbon. She added icy blue-grey, satin Manolo Blahnik pumps to complete the look.

Lastly, she tied her blonde tresses in a centre-parted and messy low bun, swept up with tendrils hanging around her face. She accessorised the archival look with ‘90s era thin black sunglasses and diamond and pearl hoop earrings from Jessica McCormack.

As for the glam, she chose a soft, romantic touch accentuated with feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, shimmery pink eye shadow, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter.