Margot Robbie stuns in romantic corset gown in Paris for Wuthering Heights premiere
Margot Robbie enchants in a gorgeous corset gown, which dutifully follows the gothic romantic aesthetic.
Margot Robbie is knocking it out of the park when it comes to press tour fashion. Previously, she did it for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, dialling up Barbiecore with hot pink splashed across playful, iconic Barbie looks. Now, she is once again demonstrating her mastery of method dressing with the Wuthering Heights press tour, serving one banger look after another. The aesthetic reflects the film's broader themes of romance, melancholy and tragedy.
In another of her looks, Margot posed in Paris ahead of the premiere, where she donned a dramatic, gothic gown. Let's take a closer look at the dress.
More about the look
The red velvet dress embodied a delicate romance, with dainty ruching at the waist. It was impeccably structured with a corset bodice, featuring a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps. The asymmetrical velvet skirt, giving way to a white base underneath, integrated a sense of drama. A trailing train further accentuated the grandeur of the ensemble. The deep burgundy hue felt symbolic of the passionate, messy love that Wuthering Heights evokes.
Margot accessorised the look with a simple choker and wore her hair down, allowing the dress to do all the talking. Any heavier accessorising or an elaborate hairstyle would have competed with the very happening silhouette rather than complementing it.
Overall theme of her Wuthering Heights press tour fashion
Across all the major press tour dresses, a clear colour story emerged: black and red, symbolic of the passionate, windswept yearning, obsession and forbidden romance and melancholic heartbreak, which define the story of Heathcliff and Catherine. Fabric-wise, the looks lean heavily into frills, velvet, lace and even fierce snakeskin. All in all, the outfits embraced a gothic aesthetic, anchored in a strong, dark, feminine style. Black also hints towards grief and madness, while red nods towards the suppressed pining, prominent colour palette in all the major looks. The looks are quintessential examples of method dressing for a tale revolving around messy love.
