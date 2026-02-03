Margot Robbie stuns in romantic corset gown in Paris for Wuthering Heights premiere

Margot Robbie is knocking it out of the park when it comes to press tour fashion. Previously, she did it for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, dialling up Barbiecore with hot pink splashed across playful, iconic Barbie looks. Now, she is once again demonstrating her mastery of method dressing with the Wuthering Heights press tour, serving one banger look after another. The aesthetic reflects the film's broader themes of romance, melancholy and tragedy. In another of her looks, Margot posed in Paris ahead of the premiere, where she donned a dramatic, gothic gown. Let's take a closer look at the dress. ALSO READ: Indians fume over Margot Robbie's ‘Elizabeth Taylor' necklace: ‘They be stealing our whole culture’

The red velvet dress embodied a delicate romance, with dainty ruching at the waist. It was impeccably structured with a corset bodice, featuring a scoop neckline and spaghetti straps. The asymmetrical velvet skirt, giving way to a white base underneath, integrated a sense of drama. A trailing train further accentuated the grandeur of the ensemble. The deep burgundy hue felt symbolic of the passionate, messy love that Wuthering Heights evokes.

Margot accessorised the look with a simple choker and wore her hair down, allowing the dress to do all the talking. Any heavier accessorising or an elaborate hairstyle would have competed with the very happening silhouette rather than complementing it.