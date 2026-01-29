‘He picked me up and put me in a tree!’: Margot Robbie on her Wuthering Heights moment with Jacob Elordi

If there’s one thing audiences seem to be looking forward to as much as the film itself, it’s the undeniable chemistry between Wuthering Heights co-stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The two, who star opposite each other in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic novel, have been making headlines for their close bond both on and off screen. Now, Robbie has opened up about what it was like to be quite literally swept off her feet by Elordi during filming. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

“It makes you feel like…” During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Margot Robbie said it felt really nice having Jacob Elordi pick her up multiple times in Wuthering Heights. Looking at one of the scenes, Jimmy asked her: “What does it feel like to have a man just suddenly put you in a tree?”

To this, Margot said, “There’s so many times in the movie where he just picks me up or puts me in a tree or picks me up with one hand. I have to say, it’s really nice. It makes you feel like, ‘Oh I’m light as a feather. I’m a tiny little thing.’”

Jimmy had a hilarious comeback. He said, “Can I tell you something? I’ve had a man pick me up like that.” Margot, laughing, asked, “How did it make you feel?” To this, Jimmy replied, “You think I’m kidding but I’m not kidding. Shaquille O'Neal lifted me up like I was a baby. I just felt like I was a little boy.”

The exchange left the audience in splits, showing the easy chemistry Robbie and Elordi have been sharing since the film went into production.

About Wuthering Heights Two years after the project was first announced, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are finally bringing a modern retelling of Wuthering Heights to the big screen.

In July 2024, director Emerald Fennell announced her plans to adapt Emily Bronte’s 1847 gothic novel on X. Following a reported bidding war with Netflix, Variety confirmed that Warner Bros. secured the project, setting a theatrical release for Valentine’s Day 2026.

The film reimagines Bronte’s story of doomed lovers Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw, whose obsession, jealousy, and class divide spiral into a generational cycle of revenge. With Fennell at the helm and the star power of Robbie and Elordi, Wuthering Heights is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated releases. You can catch it in theatres on 13 February 2026.