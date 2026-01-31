Alia Bhatt delivers a masterclass in feminine authority for magazine shoot in chic outfit and brand-new haircut

Alia Bhatt graced the cover of Esquire India’s anniversary edition and, on January 30, took to Instagram to offer a striking glimpse into the photoshoot - sharing a series of stunning images that capture her understated power and refined elegance. The cover story set out to evoke “gravitas, evolution, and quiet authority” - and Alia embodied all three with remarkable ease. Let's break down Alia's ensemble! (Instagram)

The 32-year-old Jigra actor’s formidable standing in the industry was highlighted through a sharply structured power coat that channelled authority through its exaggerated shoulders and precise, clean-cut tailoring, allowing volume to speak louder than embellishment.

In contrast, the muted colour palette and the lace-trimmed nude dress layered beneath introduced a note of softness, subtly revealing her feminine, introspective side and creating a striking balance between strength and vulnerability.

Let’s take a detailed look at her ensemble!