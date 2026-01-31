Alia Bhatt delivers a masterclass in feminine authority for magazine shoot in chic outfit and brand-new haircut
Alia Bhatt was the cover star for Esquire India's anniversary edition, where her outfit commanded quiet gravity while highlighting her soft, feminine side.
Alia Bhatt graced the cover of Esquire India’s anniversary edition and, on January 30, took to Instagram to offer a striking glimpse into the photoshoot - sharing a series of stunning images that capture her understated power and refined elegance. The cover story set out to evoke “gravitas, evolution, and quiet authority” - and Alia embodied all three with remarkable ease.
The 32-year-old Jigra actor’s formidable standing in the industry was highlighted through a sharply structured power coat that channelled authority through its exaggerated shoulders and precise, clean-cut tailoring, allowing volume to speak louder than embellishment.
In contrast, the muted colour palette and the lace-trimmed nude dress layered beneath introduced a note of softness, subtly revealing her feminine, introspective side and creating a striking balance between strength and vulnerability.
Let’s take a detailed look at her ensemble!
A riot of muted, contrasting hues
For her Esquire India cover, Alia Bhatt leaned into quiet power dressing with an effortlessly subversive edge. She donned a sculpted, slate-blue wool coat that commanded attention through volume rather than excess, its oversized silhouette softened by a plush, sky-blue shearling collar that framed the neckline with tactile drama.
The coat’s structured, protruding shoulders and clean tailoring contrasted beautifully with the fluidity beneath - a delicate, nude-toned lace dress that peeked through, adding a whisper of sensuality to the otherwise formidable outerwear.
Styled minimally by Vijendra Bhardwaj, the look lets texture do the talking. A sleek, ivory clutch tucked close to the body reinforced the pared-back luxury of the ensemble, while the muted palette - cool blues against warm beige - created a visual tension that feels both modern and timeless.
The actor also debuted a new hairdo during the shoot. Her hair was worn in a softly undone bob, windswept and unfussy, echoing the outfit's mood: elegant but unpolished, strong yet intimate.
The result was a masterclass in understated fashion authority - a cover look that rejects loud glamour in favour of restraint, confidence, and quiet authority, perfectly in tune with Alia’s subtle but commanding presence.
