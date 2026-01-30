Don’t Be Shy: Alia Bhatt teams up with sister Shaheen Bhatt to tell ‘a story you grow up with’ in Prime Video’s new film

On Friday, Prime Video took to Instagram to share an announcement video for Don’t Be Shy. The video featured Alia taking the audience through her process of selecting the script with her sister, Shaheen and opening up about co-producing the film. It shows Alia and Shaheen choosing Don’t Be Shy after growing tired of going through several action film scripts. They revealed the reason behind choosing the film and said, “It has everything — romance, heartbreak and songs. It’s a story you grow up with.”

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned producer in 2022 when she produced her first film, Darlings. This was followed by co-producing Jigra with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and now the actor is back with another movie. Alia, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt , is producing Prime Video’s upcoming original film, Don’t Be Shy.

The caption on the post read, “Is kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane hai. Girls, boys, aur ek turtle bhi! (This story has everything in it — romance, heartbreak, songs, girls, boys, and even a turtle!) #DontBeShy A story you grow up with.”

Alia and Shaheen’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, commented, “Arre fantastic! 👏👏👏 Well done, you.” Fans also expressed their excitement for the film in the comments section. One comment read, “Cannot wait!!! Love the feels.” Another wrote, “Want @aliaabhatt to make a brief cameo as a teacher. Styled like Rani Chatterjee. Effortlessly confident, unapologetically glam.” Another comment read, “Best sister duo.”

About Don’t Be Shy Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani, the film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji. While the cast is yet to be revealed, the film follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn and begins to spiral out of her control.

Talking about the film, Alia said, “At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel uniquely their own. This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens, and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story. It’s an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. With Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds and the right place for this story to find its audience.”