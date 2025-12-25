Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Christmas together with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor. See pics

Alia Bhatt is ringing in Christmas with the whole family! The actor made sure to share some pictures from her Christmas celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor and the family on her Instagram account. Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt were in attendance, along with Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spent Christmas evening together with their families.

Alia's Christmas celebrations

Alia looked gorgeous in a red dress for the special occasion, while Ranbir looked dapper in black. A giant Christmas tree was also seen in one of the pictures, beautifully decorated with bells and lights- one of the bells had the name- Raha- in it. Although Alia did not post Raha's face, she was seen playing with her in one of the pictures, which also featured Shaheen. Both sisters twinned in red.

In the caption, Alia wrote, “wrapped in love, Christmas 2025.”

Meanwhile, Riddhima shared a picture featuring Ranbir, Alia, Neetu, and Samara on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption, “Christmas isn’t about the gifts under the tree, but the people gathered around it. So grateful for moments like these and a family that makes every season brighter! Thank you @sonirazdan aunty for the love, effort, and care you put into Christmas dinner.”

Upcoming work

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which was released in December 2023. He will soon star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The first part is locked to hit the theatres in Diwali 2026. Meanwhile, Part Two will be released on Diwali 2027.

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, which was released in theatres last year. She will also star in Love and War with Ranbir, their second film after Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva. She is also starring in Shiv Rawali’s spy film Alpha, which will be part of the YRF Spy Universe.