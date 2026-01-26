Farah Khan says only this star is naturally beautiful; it's not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra or Katrina

In a recent cooking vlog, Farah’s cook, Dilip, complimented her glowing skin and asked her about the secret behind it. Responding with her trademark humour, Farah said it was her natural beauty and inner glow. However, while promoting a skincare and beauty brand, Renee, Farah later revealed that the product was actually the secret behind her radiant skin, jokingly adding, “Let Dilip think that I am naturally beautiful.”

There is constant chatter in the entertainment industry about whether actors are naturally beautiful or rely on cosmetic treatments to keep up with ever-evolving beauty standards. Discussions around skincare routines, filters and enhancements often dominate the spotlight. Amid this, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has added her own candid take, revealing who she believes is truly a natural beauty.

Taking the conversation further, Farah went on to name the one actor she believes is genuinely naturally beautiful, quipping, “Aishwarya Rai ko chodhkar shayad hi koi naturally beautiful hoga (Except for Aishwarya Rai, hardly anyone is naturally beautiful).”

Aishwarya is the winner of the Miss World pageant 1994. After winning the title, the actor went on to star in several blockbusters, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Ponniyin Selvan, among others. Though she has been away from the big screen for the past three years, Aishwarya continues to turn heads at the Cannes Film Festival every year.

She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, which also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Karthi, among others. The film, released in 2023, emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Fans have since been waiting to see her return to the big screen.