Soha Ali Khan calls marrying Kunal Kemmu ‘best decision ever’ as Kareena, Farah Khan wish couple on wedding anniversary

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrate 11 years of marriage, receiving heartfelt wishes from friends and colleagues, including Farah Khan and Kareena Kapoor.
Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating 11 years of marital bliss, and the actress marked the special occasion with a heartfelt note that has captured fans’ hearts. Calling her decision to marry Kunal the “best decision ever,” Soha shared an unseen video of intimate moments, reminding everyone why the couple is often hailed as one of the industry’s most lovely pairs.
Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “I always knew you were different, Kunal, and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever. Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu, my 11/10.” She also shared a video featuring unseen personal moments from their life together. Her sister, Saba Pataudi, commented, “Happppyyyy Anniversary my beautiful sister n brother, lots more to come. Love u guys.”
Friends and colleagues joined in to shower the couple with love. Farah Khan wrote, “Opposites do make a marriage work,” while Bipasha Basu, Malaika Arora, and Neha Dhupia sent warm wishes. Other celebrities like Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, Amruta Arora, Pratik Gandhi, and Rituparna Sen also congratulated the couple. Kareena Kapoor posted a story featuring a picture of Soha and Kunal with the caption, “Happy anniversary loves.”
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, in September 2017, completing their happy family. Over the years, the pair has been known for keeping their personal life grounded, sharing occasional glimpses of their family moments with fans.
