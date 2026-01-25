Soha Ali Khan calls marrying Kunal Kemmu ‘best decision ever’ as Kareena, Farah Khan wish couple on wedding anniversary

Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating 11 years of marital bliss, and the actress marked the special occasion with a heartfelt note that has captured fans’ hearts. Calling her decision to marry Kunal the “best decision ever,” Soha shared an unseen video of intimate moments, reminding everyone why the couple is often hailed as one of the industry’s most lovely pairs.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal celeberate 11th wedding anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “I always knew you were different, Kunal, and then, eleven years ago, we decided to take the plunge and make it official. Best decision ever. Happy anniversary @kunalkemmu, my 11/10.” She also shared a video featuring unseen personal moments from their life together. Her sister, Saba Pataudi, commented, “Happppyyyy Anniversary my beautiful sister n brother, lots more to come. Love u guys.”