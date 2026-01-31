Alia Bhatt reveals wanting to delete her social media after becoming mom to Raha: ‘I don’t want to keep up with this…’

Actor Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022, has revealed that there are days when she wants to delete her social media. Speaking with Esquire India, Alia opened up about fame and what she wants to share on her social media. Alia Bhatt became a mom to Raha in 2022.

Alia Bhatt talks about wanting to delete social media Alia also said that deleting her social media will cut her off from those who have supported her for a long time. “There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again. I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

“When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself,” she added. The actor called motherhood "a massive change", which changes a person's body and mindset.

About Alia's family Alia dated actor Ranbir Kapoor for several years. They got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

Alia's upcoming projects Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she will play a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol.

The film was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release but was pushed to April 17, 2026. The film was postponed again and is expected to arrive later in 2026, though the exact date is yet to be announced. Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama.