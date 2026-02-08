Mukesh Ambani offers tea to Rohit Sharma during India vs USA T20 clash. Watch

At one point, Mukesh Ambani was seen offering a cup of tea to Rohit Sharma, who declined politely.

A video shared online shows Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani greeting Rohit Sharma warmly. The billionaire couple stood up to greet Rohit as he arrived at their VIP box.

Rohit Sharma , former captain of the India national cricket team, also joined the Ambani family briefly.

The Ambani family attended the India vs USA T20 World Cup match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were seen watching the T20 World Cup clash with family members and friends — they were accompanied by their elder son, Akash Ambani, as well as their grandchildren.

On X, Ambassador Gor wrote, "Great to see my friends Mukesh and Nita Ambani on the sidelines of the #T20WorldCup match between @USACricket and India."

US Ambassador Sergio Gor also met the Ambanis on the sidelines during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between defending champion India and the USA at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

India vs USA Led by Suryakumar Yadav's 84* off 49 deliveries, India managed to knock off the early wobbles and win the match against USA. Team India won the game by 29 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue made 161/9 in 20 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav played a fantastic unbeaten knock of 84 off 49 deliveries, with 10 fours and four towering sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (20 off 16 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (25 off 16 balls, with three fours and one six) also chipped in with the bat.

For the USA, Shadley van Schalkwyk (4/29) and Harmeet Singh (2/26) were among the wicket-takers.

In response, the USA were restricted to 132/8 as they lost the match by 29 runs. Milind Kumar (34 off 34 balls, with four boundaries), Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37 off 31 balls, with two sixes and one four) and Shubham Ranjane (37 off 22 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played fighting knocks for their side.

For India, Mohammed Siraj (3/29), Axar Patel (2/24), and Arshdeep Singh (2/18) picked wickets.

(With inputs from ANI)