Report: Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok set a wedding date

However, the cricketer recently broke his silence during a Reddit AMA session, 4 months ago. When a fan asked point-blank, “Did Arjun really get engaged?”, Sachin didn't dodge the question. Responding with a smile, he confirmed the news, saying: “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

While the Tendulkar family is known for their grace under the spotlight, they have always guarded their personal milestones with care. The engagement remained a secret for months, aligning with the family’s preference for privacy.

Saaniya, a successful entrepreneur and the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, has been part of the Tendulkar inner circle for some time. The couple’s journey toward the altar began with a private engagement in August 2025 — an event kept so strictly under wraps that only the closest of kin were in attendance.

After months of quiet speculation and private celebrations, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has officially confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is set to begin a new chapter of his life. Arjun is reportedly slated to marry his fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 this year.

The wedding preparations are now in full swing. According to a source that spoke to TOI, the celebrations will be a multi-day affair rooted in tradition: “The wedding festivities will begin on March 3 and will mostly be in Mumbai. Of course, it will be close friends and family only.”

True to the family’s understated approach, the guest list is expected to be highly curated, featuring select members of the cricketing fraternity and lifelong family friends.

Arjun's professional journey For Arjun, 2026 is proving to be a landmark year both on and off the field. The young cricketer, who has been diligently carving out his own path in the professional circuit, is reportedly balancing his rigorous training schedule with wedding preparations.

Sachin has also opened up about the advice he gives both his kids. In the same Reddit AMA, he said, “I’ve always believed that you must chase your dreams because that’s how they become a reality. I followed it and told the same to both my children. Like in cricket and in life, you have to trust the process, and results always follow the action.”

While the Tendulkar family has opted not to release further details to the press at this stage, the excitement is palpable. As Arjun and Saaniya gear up for the next chapter in their lives, fans across the world are sending their best wishes to the couple.