Who is Saaniya Chandok? Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancee, granddaughter of business mogul; linked deeply to Tendulkars: Report

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, has been engaged in a private family and close-friends-only function this week, according to multiple media reports. The 25-year-old son of India's cricketing great has tied the knot with Saaniya Chandok, who acts as Designated Partner and Director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Arjun Tendulkar with his reported fiancee Saaniya Chandok, as well as his sister Sara.(X)

Saaniya is also the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, who is the chairman of the Graviss Group. The Graviss Group is a big name in the hospitality and food-and-beverage industry in the city from which both Arjun and Saaniya hail.

The Ghai family heads an organisation with ventures such as the famous Kwality ice cream, established under family patriarch I.K. Ghai, the Brooklyn Creamery, and the upscale InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive. The family was recently in the news for a reported inter-family feud regarding ownership of the hotel.

Saaniya Chandok also seemingly close friends with Sara Tendulkar

As well as being a Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa, an Instagram post by the company indicates that Saaniya is also the founder of the company, having studied and graduated from the London School of Economics. That post also indicates that Saaniya received a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in late 2024.

Eagle-eyed netizens also uncovered recent pictures of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, clicking selfies alongside Saaniya during a trip to Jaipur earlier this year and attending some IPL matches with Sara in recent seasons.

Saaniya's public profile is largely under wraps, which reflects how she and Arjun decided to celebrate their engagement. According to multiple media reports, the pair held a function restricted to close family and friends, with neither family having released official statements at the moment.

Amid reports of his engagement, Arjun Tendulkar continues to forge a cricket career and live up to his father's incredible legacy. He currently plays as a left-arm seamer and represents Goa at the domestic level, while also appearing for IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, playing 5 matches for the franchise in 2023 and 2024.