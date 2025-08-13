Arjun Tendulkar engaged at 25: Sachin Tendulkar's son puts a ring on Ravi Ghai's granddaughter Saaniya Chandok - Report

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, on Wednesday, according to a report in India Today. The intimate ceremony was attended only by close family and friends. Arjun Tendulkar (second from right) got engaged to Saaniya Chandok (centre)

The Ghai family is prominent in the hospitality and food sectors, owning the InterContinental hotel and the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

Neither the Tendulkar family nor the Ghai family has released an official statement regarding the engagement.

Arjun, 25, is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who represents Goa in domestic cricket. In 17 First Class matches, he has taken 37 wickets at 33.51 and scored 532 runs at 23.13. In 18 List A games, he claimed 25 wickets at 31.32 and scored 102 runs in 10 innings. In 24 T20 matches, he has 27 scalps at 25.07 and 119 runs in 11 innings.

He has also played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Bought in the 2021 IPL auction for his base price of INR 20 lakh, he made his debut in 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun picked up his first wicket in a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a 14-run win. He took two more wickets in IPL 2023 and was retained by Mumbai for the 2024 season. Overall, has played just five matches for the team - four in IPL 2023 and one in the following year. He was released by the franchise ahead of the 2025 season, but was brought back for INR 30 lakh at the mega auction.

Saaniya hails from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families and is known for maintaining a low public profile.