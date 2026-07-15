ICC steps in with USD 12.82 million lifeline as Cricket West Indies reels from huge losses and shrinking cash revenue

The International Cricket Council has approved a USD 12.82 million loan for Cricket West Indies, offering crucial financial support to a board grappling with falling revenues, depleted cash reserves and another substantial loss projected for 2026. Jay Shah, chairman of ICC. (AFP)

The loan was sanctioned during the ICC’s annual meetings in Edinburgh, with the governing body stating that the assistance was intended “to support the Member Board”. However, neither the repayment period nor the interest rate, security arrangements, nor conditions attached to the funding have been disclosed.

The financial intervention comes at a difficult moment for West Indies cricket. CWI’s audited accounts for the year ending September 30, 2025 showed an operating loss of USD 28.14 million, a dramatic reversal from the USD 23.12 million operating profit recorded in the previous financial year.

Revenue fell from USD 88.35 million in 2024 to USD 40.89 million in 2025, representing a decline of more than 53 per cent. At the same time, expenses linked to tours and tournaments rose from USD 36.85 million to USD 41.59 million.

The sharp imbalance also drained CWI’s available cash. Its year-end cash position dropped from USD 17.47 million to just USD 1.68 million, while total equity declined from USD 46.22 million to USD 17.19 million.

CWI braces for another heavy loss in 2026 The board expects its financial pressure to continue, forecasting a net loss of approximately USD 26 million in 2026 before anticipating a return to profit of around USD 8 million in 2027.

CWI has attributed the fluctuations to the cyclical nature of international cricket, where revenue can vary significantly depending on the commercial value of incoming tours, broadcast arrangements and the wider international calendar.

Its financial statements had already identified loan financing from the ICC and credit facilities from commercial banks as important sources of short-term funding. CWI also outlined plans to reduce costs, restructure operations, strengthen cash-flow management and diversify its revenue streams.

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The board has pointed to the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, which it fully owns, as a potentially valuable asset that could be used to raise long-term capital. It also expects its partnership with CAGE Bet Sports to begin generating meaningful revenue from 2027, subject to the company securing the required licences across Caribbean markets.

This is not the first occasion on which West Indies cricket has required external assistance. The board received ICC-supported funding in 2012 and later secured a USD 3 million loan from the England and Wales Cricket Board during the Covid-19 pandemic, which was subsequently repaid.

The ICC meetings also produced several wider administrative decisions. Mauritius was admitted as the organisation’s 111th member, while France Cricket was placed on notice for membership breaches. Reinstatement conditions were approved for Cricket Canada, although its suspension will continue until those requirements are met.