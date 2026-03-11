Cricket West Indies steps in to fly players home after nine-day delay in India, board's statement turns heat on ICC

West Indies were out of the T20 World Cup on March 1. Their trip home, though, turned into a story of its own. Nine days after their campaign ended in India, Cricket West Indies released a third statement confirming that commercial travel had been arranged for the players and staff still stranded in the country after repeated delays to an ICC-organised charter flight. Jason Holder, with teammates, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Tilak Varma. (PTI)

The wording was polished, but the frustration was easy to spot. CWI said the charter, meant to carry both West Indies and South Africa, had remained uncertain amid global tensions and aviation restrictions. It also underlined a key point without dressing it up: at ICC events, the ICC manages travel and accommodation arrangements for teams.

By the time the board issued that update, the irritation had already spilt into public view. Daren Sammy had posted on X, “I just wanna go home,” a simple line that captured the fatigue of a squad left waiting in limbo long after its cricket was done. When David Miller publicly questioned why England had been able to leave while West Indies and South Africa were still stuck in Kolkata, Sammy amplified the post with a message of his own: “a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir.”

Those reactions gave the official statement its edge. CWI did not need dramatic language because the emotional part of the story was already out in the open. What the board provided instead was structure. It placed the delay on the record, noted that the squad had remained in India for nine days after play ended, and made clear that waiting any longer was no longer considered prudent from a welfare and safety standpoint.

The disruption itself came from a mess larger than cricket. The charter plan was hit by airspace closures and wider aviation complications linked to conflict in the Middle East. In practical terms, that left the tournament’s exit plan wobbling just when eliminated teams expected a straightforward trip out.

CWI’s third statement lands because it does two jobs at once. It tells supporters that players are finally getting home, with departures on March 10 and March 11. At the same time, it leaves behind a formal record of a tournament logistics problem serious enough for the board to step in and secure an alternative.

By the end, CWI was still thanking fans and stakeholders for their patience. The courtesy remained. So did the sting. A routine departure had become an ordeal, and the board no longer seemed willing to pretend otherwise.

The statement from Cricket West Indies KOLKATA, India- Cricket West Indies advises that, following continued delays with charter flight arrangements organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC), commercial travel for members of the West Indies squad currently in India has been secured.

As is customary for both men’s and women’s ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC.

The charter flight, intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams, was repeatedly delayed. After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine (9) days awaiting travel. However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organized charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing.

In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain. Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return. It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026.

Cricket West Indies appreciates the concern and interest of fans and key stakeholders in the resolution of this matter and wishes to thank all parties for their support and patience.