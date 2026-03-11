‘Dig at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’: Gambhir’s blunt take on personal milestones stirs debate after India’s World Cup win

Gautam Gambhir once again underlined his tactical sharpness in T20Is, steering India to T20 World Cup glory with Suryakumar Yadav leading from the front. Since taking charge of the national side, Gambhir has overseen back-to-back ICC titles in the white ball formats, adding the Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cup to India’s cabinet. Steve Harmison suggests that Gautam Gambhir took a dig at Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (PTI)

From the outset, he has made his philosophy clear. Personal milestones hold little value for him, and he prefers not to single out individuals for landmark feats. Instead, Gambhir stresses selfless cricket, urging players to focus on what the team needs in the moment to secure victory. He repeated the same in a press conference after India won the T20 World Cup recently.

Meanwhile, former English paceman Steve Harmison reacted to Gambhir's tone and underlying message in the comments. He enjoyed the Indian head coach’s remarks, adding that they seemed like a subtle dig at veteran Indian batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who still play in ODIs.

"I enjoyed that from Gambhir. I thought it was a dig at Rohit and Virat, talking about not being interested in milestones and only about the team winning. I sometimes struggle with Gautam as a player and a coach. But I liked that little dig at Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," Harmison said on talkSport Cricket YouTube channel.

Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar calls out 'serious blunders', slams ‘warped logic’ on Sanju Samson's treatment prior to T20 World Cup

“Interesting when Kohli, Rohit walk back into ODI dressing room” Harmison looked ahead to how those comments could land once Kohli and Rohit return to the ODI setup, reflecting on the possible dressing room dynamics while noting that recent success has further strengthened Gambhir’s authority.

"It'll be interesting when they walk back into the 50-over dressing room in the not-too-distant future, hearing that. He has got some kudos now because he has just won a trophy," said Harmison.

Kohli and Rohit have stepped away from Tests and T20Is and now feature only in the ODI format, where they remain central to India’s plans. Both continue to pile up runs and shape results with their experience. Their consistency is reflected in the ICC rankings as well, with Kohli sitting second and Rohit close behind in fourth, underlining their enduring influence in the format.