Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali Tendulkar chose traditional pink sarees for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding

Matching her daughter’s grace, Anjali chose a regal pink silk saree for the main ceremony – her rani pink handloom saree featured a heavy gold border with antique work, embodying her penchant for understated luxury. The groom and bride, Arjun and Saaniya, picked red for their wedding, while Sachin sported an embroidered cream sherwani.

The Tendulkar family set a high bar for wedding fashion , opting for a palette that balanced heritage with contemporary chic. Sara Tendulkar, the groom’s sister, was a showstopper in a vibrant, traditional pink saree. Detailed with intricate embroidery and gold thread (zari), she paired the look with a statement maang tikka and heavy necklace and earrings. Her hair was styled in classic soft curls.

The world of cricket and high society converged in Mumbai on March 5 as Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok. The ceremony, held at a high-security luxury venue in south Mumbai, was a masterful blend of traditional elegance and modern grandeur. Also read | Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin, Bachchans and Ambanis arrive

Arjun and Saaniya's wedding guest list Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding was a rare gathering of India’s most influential figures across sports, business, and cinema. Having hosted a pre-wedding puja for the couple at their Jamnagar residence in February, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were among the first guests. Nita Ambani, who has known Arjun since his childhood days, wore a cream saree.

Representing the film industry, the Bachchan family led the celebrity arrivals. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted together, while Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai added to the wedding’s glamour, marking a rare joint appearance that immediately caught the paparazzi's attention.

Cricketing legends like, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge and Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra were also in attendance.

Arjun Tendulkar's wedding announcement was made public in January 2026. Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies took place on March 3-4, with guests like Yuvraj and Harbhajan, among others.