Sara Tendulkar, mom Anjali Tendulkar chose traditional pink sarees for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding
Inside pics and videos of Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding show a happy sister of the groom, Sara Tendulkar, in a saree that matched mom Anjali's.
The world of cricket and high society converged in Mumbai on March 5 as Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime partner Saaniya Chandhok. The ceremony, held at a high-security luxury venue in south Mumbai, was a masterful blend of traditional elegance and modern grandeur. Also read | Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin, Bachchans and Ambanis arrive
What the Tendulkars wore
The Tendulkar family set a high bar for wedding fashion, opting for a palette that balanced heritage with contemporary chic. Sara Tendulkar, the groom’s sister, was a showstopper in a vibrant, traditional pink saree. Detailed with intricate embroidery and gold thread (zari), she paired the look with a statement maang tikka and heavy necklace and earrings. Her hair was styled in classic soft curls.
Matching her daughter’s grace, Anjali chose a regal pink silk saree for the main ceremony – her rani pink handloom saree featured a heavy gold border with antique work, embodying her penchant for understated luxury. The groom and bride, Arjun and Saaniya, picked red for their wedding, while Sachin sported an embroidered cream sherwani.
Arjun and Saaniya's wedding guest list
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding was a rare gathering of India’s most influential figures across sports, business, and cinema. Having hosted a pre-wedding puja for the couple at their Jamnagar residence in February, Mukesh and Nita Ambani were among the first guests. Nita Ambani, who has known Arjun since his childhood days, wore a cream saree.
Representing the film industry, the Bachchan family led the celebrity arrivals. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted together, while Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai added to the wedding’s glamour, marking a rare joint appearance that immediately caught the paparazzi's attention.
Cricketing legends like, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and wife Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge and Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra were also in attendance.
Arjun Tendulkar's wedding announcement was made public in January 2026. Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies took place on March 3-4, with guests like Yuvraj and Harbhajan, among others.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.