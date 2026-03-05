Ambani ‘badi bahu’ Shloka Mehta wows in contemporary ethnic look alongside Akash Ambani at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta stun at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding in coordinated ivory and teal outfits, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern style.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta made a stylish entrance at the wedding of Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. Known for their glamorous couture and opulent jewellery, the Ambani couple didn’t disappoint. Shloka Mehta stepped away from her usual sarees and suits, wowing in a contemporary ethnic ensemble that perfectly blended tradition with modern style. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding live updates: Wedding festivities begin, Bachchans and Ambanis arrive )
What Akash Ambani wore
Akash opted for a regal and clean-cut look that highlighted intricate threadwork, reaffirming his penchant for refined, understated elegance. He wore a white bandhgala jacket, also referred to as a Jodhpur suit, featuring an all-over teal geometric and floral pattern. The embroidery was heavily concentrated along the hem and cuffs, lending the jacket a weighted, structured feel that elevated its formal appeal.
Styling the look with tailored white trousers and embellished white loafers, Akash kept the ensemble sleek and monochromatic, allowing the intricate embroidery to remain the focal point. The geometric and floral motifs offered a perfect nod to heritage craftsmanship, while the contemporary cut ensured the outfit felt modern and wearable for a high-profile wedding celebration.
Shloka Mehta rocks modern ethnic look
Shloka Mehta complemented her husband with a vibrant, multi-tonal ethnic look that balanced tradition with modern flair. She wore a multi-colored lehenga adorned with dense threadwork in deep autumnal shades and teal accents, creating an eye-catching yet harmonious palette in sync with Akash’s attire.
Foregoing the conventional dupatta drape, Shloka opted for a structured short jacket with scalloped edges and floral embroidery, giving her ensemble a modern, architectural silhouette. Her accessories further amplified the regal aesthetic. A striking emerald and pearl choker paired with matching earrings highlighted the teal elements of her outfit, adding a pop of opulence while keeping the overall look balanced.
Together, Akash and Shloka demonstrated how couples can coordinate in style without being overly matchy.
