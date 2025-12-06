Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani's shiny looks stand out at Swadesh store event

The launch of the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai on December 5 turned into a full-blown celebration of Indian textiles. The venue was filled with rich silks, ornate brocades, heavy weaves, and soft handloom drapes, creating a setting that felt more like a living showcase than a store opening. Celebrities and designers walked through the space, taking in the craftsmanship on display. Even Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attended the even in their stylish best. Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani posed together at the event.

Akash and Shloka take the spotlight

Shloka chose a full-length metallic gold outfit that moved like liquid every time she turned. The high neckline and the structured bodice gave her a tall, sculpted frame, and the soft gathers running down the front added enough texture to keep the look interesting. Sleeves all the way to the wrist kept it sleek.

Her hair was pulled back into a long, glossy ponytail. Her makeup sat in that “fresh but polished” space: defined eyes, a hint of contour, a wash of highlighter and a neutral lip colour. She finished the look with diamond earrings that added shine without drawing attention away.

Akash stayed in step with her in a dark bandhgala woven with a detailed, almost tapestry-like pattern. The texture caught light without looking busy. The cut fit him cleanly, and he did not crowd it with add-ons or accessories. Just a simple, sharp look that let the fabric speak.

Nita Ambani sets the sartorial mood

Long before the couple arrived, Nita Ambani had already anchored the fashion mood. She wore a peacock-blue Banarasi saree by Manish Malhotra, and it had the kind of depth usually seen in pieces tucked away in family trunks. Malhotra later shared that the weave carried Meena work and the traditional kadhua technique.

Paired with heritage jewellery, the look felt completely rooted in the craftsmanship Swadesh was built to celebrate.

Apart from them, several Bollywood A-listers ,including Ananya Panday, Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor, and more, brought their best ethnic looks on the occasion.