Sagarika Ghatge on life after Chak De! India and entrepreneurship: 'True luxury is about the story behind it’
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sagarika Ghatge opens up about Akutee, entrepreneurship journey, and heirloom fashion.
Sagarika Ghatge is an Indian actor, athlete, model, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her role as Preeti Sabharwal in the iconic movie Chak de! India. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, she reflected on her life as an actor, athlete, and a founder of one of the popular fashion brands Akutee.
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Preeti Sabharwal will always be special
Sagarika Ghatge may be a national-level hockey player and former model, but it was her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India that made her a household name. Nearly two decades later, the iconic character continues to define her in the hearts of audiences. Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sagarika said, “I don’t mind people calling me Preeti Sabharwal because at the end of the day, a character so iconic, a film so iconic, I think not everyone gets to witness that kind of a character and I just feel very fortunate that I got to be a part of such an iconic film.”
Sagarika Ghatge on brand building
Sagarika’s brand Akutee celebrates Indian artisans and craftsmanship which is present in every other household. In today’s era of fast-fashion, building a brand that preserves Indian craftsmanship and promotes subtly takes courage. Sagarika highlights that her brand is just an extension of what she has seen growing up. “I saw my mother painting and I wore a lot of stuff she painted. She has been doing this for years and with the family history going back for so long I think it was a very easy process to transition it into a brand.” Ghatge started Akutee in 2021 but it was formally launched in 2023.
Sagarika Ghatge on fashion and conscious choices
As a model, actor and now the founder of fashion label Akutee, Sagarika Ghatge has evolved through multiple roles while staying true to her personal style. For her, fashion has never been about chasing trends but embracing authenticity. “I think less is more. It's always been how I have looked at fashion. Staying true to what really forms you as a person is what matters. Once you stay true to that, it doesn't matter what trends come and go because you've created a style that is authentic to you,” said Sagarika.
Looking beyond the celebrity label
Celebrity brands are taking over the fashion world and undoubtedly they are doing great. But a celebrity name alone cannot build a lasting brand. “I think if you have a story and if you're true to what you're trying to show the consumers or for that matter are giving something that people know that okay if I buy this I know I'm going to have some sort of an emotional connect to it and I can tomorrow give it out to my daughter or to my daughter-in-law I think that plays a really important role.” “I've never looked at Akutee as a celebrity brand. I think we have given our 100% and we are just staying true to what we believe in,” added Ghatge.
From the sports field to the spotlight
Long before she became a familiar face through Chak De! India and later ventured into entrepreneurship with Akutee, Sagarika Ghatge was a national-level hockey player. She credits her years as an athlete with shaping not just her discipline and resilience but also the person she is today. “I think being an athlete is something that has been a part of me. I feel that is one reason for what Sagatika is today. For me sports played an important role in shaping me as a person.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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