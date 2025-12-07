City hockey player helps India pocket gold in Asian Continental Championship

In an exemplary display of skills and determination, Ludhiana’s seasoned hockey talent Ravinder Singh has pocketed a gold medal with the Indian Masters Hockey team at the Asian Continental Championship held in Hong Kong. This prestigious tournament, held from November 26 to 30, brings together veteran hockey players from across Asia to compete in highly competitive age-based categories under the aegis of World Masters Hockey (WMH). Ravinder Singh

Ravinder, who made his international debut, emerged as the top scorer with five goals, delivering consistent performances throughout the tournament. Facing experienced teams from Malaysia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Korea, Japan and Hong Kong, he showcased strong ball control and agility, establishing himself as one of India’s most dependable forwards.

The highlight of his campaign came in the thrilling final played against Hong Kong at the Football Club astroturf. With the scores level and the pressure rising in the last minute, Ravinder scored the match-winning goal just 17 seconds before the final whistle, sealing India’s victory by 3-2 over the hosts. His last minute strike not only decided the match but also confirmed India’s dominance in the tournament.

A journey rooted in rural Punjab

Hailing from village Ghawaddi, Ravinder Singh started playing hockey at age ten, where he quickly gained attention in village tournaments for his speed, agility and fearless style.

Ravinder’s talent soon took him to state level tournaments, representing Ludhiana in 1998–99, followed by advanced training at the Sports School under coach Malkit Singh. He further honed his skills under the guidance of coach Kirpal Singh Matharu and Olympian Gundeep Kumar.

At the national level, Ravinder played the Nehru Hockey Tournament five times, winning four titles and securing a hattrick of victories under his captaincy. He also represented top teams such as BSF, CRPF, Jagraon Police, and Punjab and Sind Bank Academy. In the Calcutta League, he played three times, winning twice.

Head coach of PSPCL hockey team

Beyond his playing career, Ravinder serves as the coach of the PSPCL hockey team and is employed as clerical staff at the PSPCL central zone office on Ferozepur Road. He is also well known for providing free hockey training to children in his village, nurturing the next generation of players in rural Punjab.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans applauded Ravinder’s international achievement, saying his gold-winning performance has brought immense pride to the corporation. “We are proud of his performance at the Asian level and wish him continued success,” Hans said.

Reflecting on his debut international experience, Ravinder described the Hong Kong tournament as a special milestone in his career. Buoyed by the experience and recognition, he said he is now preparing for the upcoming Hockey World Cup in Belgium, hoping to bring home more medals for the country.