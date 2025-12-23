Inside Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's Maldives vacay: Playing with son Fatehsinh and feasting on scrumptious food

Actor Sagarika Ghatge shared a new video as she took a vacation with her husband-former cricketer Zaheer Khan, and their son Fatehsinh Khan. Taking to Instagram, Sagarika posted a video from their holiday. In the clip, Sagarika and Zaheer, dressed in casuals, posed on the beach. Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan, and their son Fatehsinh Khan went on a vacation recently.

Sagarika Ghatge shares a new video from her family vacation

Zaheer was also seen holding Fatehsinh as he enjoyed a cart ride. Sagarika also held her son as they walked around enjoying nature. She also played with him, as seen in the clip. Sagarika shared a photo as she feasted on seafood and desserts. The couple also posed for the camera along with their friends.

She was also seen getting ready for snorkelling. Sharing the clip, she didn't write a caption but simply added sun, waves, fish, shell and white heart emojis. The actor added Gigi Perez's Sailor Song as the background music. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Beautiful family." A person wrote, "Stay blessed, you guys."

About Sagarika and Zaheer's personal life, career

Sagarika and Zaheer tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony. This year, in April, their family grew with the arrival of their first child, Fatehsinh. They shared the joyous news in a joint Instagram post, accompanied by adorable pictures of their baby as they held him with love in their arms.

Sagarika is known for films such as Chak De India, Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, Premachi Goshta and Irada. In 2015, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In 2019, she made her digital debut with BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

Zaheer is a former Indian pacer who is currently mentoring the Lucknow Super Giants team in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Zaheer made his debut in the ICC Knockout Cup in 2000.