Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama dies, starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India

Subhangi Latkar took to her Instagram account and shared a video of the late actor in a jovial mood, playacting in front of a bunch of friends. In the caption, she wrote a long note to remember him. She began, “Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul… and I am simply speechless. Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected. Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spotenious dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning. He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known.”

Ramakant Daayama has played pivotal supporting roles in a range of Bollywood films and shows over the last two decades. Many still remember him in the role of the Association Member from the sports drama Chak De India , starring Shah Rukh Khan , which was released in 2007. Some of his other roles were in films like Ram Setu, Crew, Mumbai Saga, Brothers, Paa, and Drive. He also acted in several acclaimed shows like Made in Heaven, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and Farzi.

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, who acted in several Hindi films and television shows over the years, died on May 26. The news of his death was confirmed by his co-star and friend, Shubhangi Latkar, on Instagram. She penned an emotional note reminiscing about the good times spent with the actor and recalled how he was ‘full of life, warmth, and energy’.

She added, “Though we all knew he had been unwell for many months, somewhere in the heart, one never stops hoping… We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, “Let me get well soon.” We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished… Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace.”

The official X account of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association also mourned the loss of the actor. The note read, “With profound sorrow, CINTAA mourns the passing of Shri Rammakant Daayama, a respected former EC Member. On behalf of the entire CINTAA family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers during this difficult time.”

The veteran actor is survived by his daughter, Yashaswini Dayama. She is also an actor who has acted in films like Dear Zindagi and Phobia.