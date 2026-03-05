Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tie the knot in classic red outfits; bride picks timeless saree instead of lehenga
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tied the knot in south Mumbai, with the bride stunning in classic red saree and the groom in a maroon embroidered sherwani.
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok are officially married. The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tied the knot on March 5 in a spectacular, star-studded ceremony in South Mumbai. The high-profile celebrations brought together India’s cricketing icons, Bollywood celebrities, business magnates, and socialites, making it one of the most talked-about weddings of the year. After much anticipation, the couple’s wedding looks are finally revealed, and they are nothing short of spectacular. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore. (Also read: Ambani ‘badi bahu’ Shloka Mehta wows in contemporary ethnic look alongside Akash Ambani at Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding )
Saaniya Chandhok wows in classic red saree
Saaniya chose a timeless and traditional bridal look for her wedding, stepping away from pastels and modern drapes to don a classic red saree that exuded elegance and tradition. The fabric was richly embellished with sequins, stones, and intricate borders, while the pallu was styled in a traditional “seedha pallu” drape, a nod to formal north Indian or Gujarati bridal traditions.
Her matching short-sleeved blouse featured dense silver threadwork, perfectly complementing the ornate design of her saree. Saaniya’s jewellery further elevated her bridal aura: a delicate maang tikka with an emerald drop, a heavy Polki or Kundan choker, and the traditional red-and-white chooda stacked with green glass bangles for a multicoloured effect.
Her hair was styled in a simple, centre-parted open look, paired with fresh, dewy makeup and a bold red bindi, completing a graceful, radiant appearance that blended tradition with subtle modernity.
What Arjun Tendulkar wore
The groom, Arjun Tendulkar, complemented his bride with a sophisticated Indo-Western ensemble that leaned into rich textures and classic silhouettes. He wore a knee-length, front-open sherwani or achkan in deep maroon or oxblood red, adorned with heavy silver embroidery in dense floral and paisley patterns, likely Zardosi or Resham work.
Layered beneath the jacket was a matching solid silk kurta, providing a clean and minimal base that highlighted the ornate detailing of the top layer. He paired the ensemble with off-white or cream slim-fit trousers, either churidar or straight-cut, creating a sharp contrast that balanced the richness of the sherwani. Grooming was understated yet princely, with a clean-shaven face and neatly swept-back hair, rounding off a regal look.
Together, the couple’s coordinated colour palette of reds and pinks with silver embellishments created a cohesive visual narrative of elegance, tradition, and celebration. Their ensembles highlighted Indian craftsmanship and heritage while maintaining a modern sensibility.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.