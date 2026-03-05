QR codes, personal hosts: How Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok wedding balanced privacy, personal touch for VIP guests
Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with Saaniya Chandhok at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Thursday morning.
It was the wedding of the year as cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, tied the knot with entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of business tycoon Ravi Ghai, on Thursday morning at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The guest list read like a dossier of the most popular and wealthiest people in the country, from the Ambanis to the Bachchans and the Thackereys to the Khans of Bollywood.
A blend of privacy, safety, and personal touch
Pulling the wedding off while ensuring privacy and security and not compromising on the warmth and personal touch of a family wedding was a task that the wedding planners knew wouldn’t be easy. The wedding was held at The St Regis in Mumbai with multiple halls and dozens of high-profile VIP guests. The wedding was planned by Eternity by Trinity. The planners inform HT Lifestyle that executing a multi-hall, high-volume seated dining experience demanded rigorous coordination across culinary teams, service staff, and guest movement logistics.
In order to ensure privacy and safety, given the high-profile guests, a sophisticated personalised QR code entry system was implemented to ensure privacy, security, and uninterrupted hospitality. But the planners did not want the whole affair to seem impersonal. Hence, each invitee was personally hosted with tailored hospitality experiences, ensuring that despite the high-profile presence, the atmosphere remained warm, private, and deeply personal.
"For me, this was far more than planning an event; it became a five-month emotional journey where I grew deeply connected with the family’s world. From managing the guest list and RSVPs from the very beginning, I was often the first point of contact for their closest circles, and that responsibility created a bond that extended well beyond a professional relationship. I’m the kind of planner who still gets emotional during the ceremony because I know how much heart and intention go into every detail. Watching Arjun and Saaniya finally stand together in the mandap, knowing we had protected their privacy and welcomed their loved ones with such care, was an incredibly fulfilling moment, one I will always cherish," says CEO of Eternity by Trinity, Gehna Alimchandani.
The star-studded guest list
The VIP guests at Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding included Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani with Shloka Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan and Suhana, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jay Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray, MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi, Zaheer Khan with Sagarika Ghatge, Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh with Geeta Basra, Irfan Pathan with Sara Baig, and Ravi Shastri, among others.
