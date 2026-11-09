Dengue second time: Doctor reveals why it can be more severe and shares warning signs to watch for

Dengue can be even more dangerous when it strikes a second time. This mosquito-borne viral infection causes fever, headaches, and body aches and can cause platelet counts to drop. Even after recovering from dengue, you need to continue taking precautions, as a previous infection does not protect against all types of viruses. Preventing mosquito bites and recognising warning signs are essential.

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Dr Harshad Limaye, director and senior consultant in infectious disease and internal medicine at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, discussed the possibility of getting dengue a second time. “A second infection can be more severe and in some cases, even life-threatening,” he said.

Why can you get dengue again? Having dengue once does not give you complete immunity against the disease. Dr Limaye revealed that the dengue virus has four distinct serotypes: DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4.

“While infection with one type induces protective immunity against that specific serotype, it does not confer long-term protection against the other three serotypes," he said.

Since all four types have been reported in India, people who have recovered from one infection remain vulnerable to another caused by a different serotype.

Why can a second infection be more severe? There is a substantial increase in getting dengue a second time, as it is linked to how antibodies from the first infection respond to a different type of dengue virus.

He said, “During a second infection with a different type, the antibodies developed against the first type can attach to the virus, but they cannot destroy it. Instead, they help the virus enter immune cells more easily, increasing the viral load in the body. This is a unique process called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).”

This means the immune response you developed from the previous infection can actually lead to more severe illness. But it is also important to note that a second infection does not automatically mean a person will develop severe dengue.