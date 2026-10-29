Neurologist explains why seemingly healthy people can still suffer stroke with no smoking, obesity or any known illness

Sometimes, conditions like high cholesterol and diabetes develop without noticeable symptoms, which is why the neurologist emphasised the importance of regular health checkups.

According to Dr Jha, one of the most common risk factors for stroke is hypertension. “A person might live a normal life, be symptom-free, and have uncontrolled blood pressure , which over time can lead to damaged blood vessels and result in stroke,” she stated.

Interacting with HT Lifestyle on World Stroke Day, which is observed annually on October 29, neurologist Dr Ritu Jha pointed out, “The truth is that a stroke may not have a clear warning sign before happening. Conditions that put someone at risk of a stroke can be silent for years.”

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When a person suffers a stroke, people usually look at their lifestyle and whether they have been diagnosed with any chronic diseases. And sometimes, there is nothing to discover. The person does not smoke or drink, exercises regularly and is not diabetic. It makes sense to wonder why such an individual would suddenly experience a stroke.

“There are other health conditions that you might not think of when it comes to stroke,” continued Dr Jha. “Some heart conditions, including irregular heartbeats (atrial fibrillation), can cause blood clots that travel to the brain. Inherited blood-clotting disorders or abnormalities in the blood vessels can also cause a stroke, and someone may not know that they have this issue until they experience one.”

While age and family history are factors, the neurologist pointed out that it is not only the elderly who should be worried about stroke. She stated that young adults can also experience a stroke, adding, “Sleep deprivation, long-term stress and lack of exercise all increase cardiovascular risk, but these factors alone don't cause all strokes. Occasionally, the cause remains a mystery even after thorough medical tests.”

Precautionary measures to take against stroke In the words of Dr Jha, “Simply looking or feeling good isn't always a sign of good health. Knowing your blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels can reveal dangers that you may not be aware of. Talk to your doctor if you have a family history of stroke or heart disease about your own risk.”

Recognising the symptoms when they present themselves is also important. Dr Jha noted that sudden difficulty speaking, facial drooping, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, or a sudden loss of vision needs immediate medical attention.

“Even if these symptoms disappear after a few minutes, they should not be brushed aside. They could signal a transient ischaemic attack, or mini-stroke, which can precede a more serious stroke,” she added. “A healthy lifestyle certainly reduces risk, but it doesn't make you invincible.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ritu Jha is the director and head of the department of neurology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector 8, Faridabad.