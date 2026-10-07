Suffering from osteoporosis and worried about working out? Orthopaedic specialist explains what kind of exercises can be beneficial

Working out regularly helps maintain musculoskeletal health, which is what is needed for any physical activity. As such, for a person suffering from osteoporosis, which is a medical condition that results in weak, brittle bones, working out can become a great challenge, even though it is absolutely essential to stay fit.

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“For people living with osteoporosis, exercise can play an important role in maintaining bone strength, improving muscle function, balance and reducing the risk of falls,” shared orthopaedic Dr Ankur Singh with HT Lifestyle. “However, the right type and intensity of exercise are important because bones affected by osteoporosis can be more vulnerable to fractures.”

According to Dr Singh, a personalised exercise plan should ideally be developed after consultation with a doctor or physiotherapist, especially for people who have already experienced a fracture. However, he did share which types of exercises can help, which are presented as follows.

1. Weight-bearing exercises While osteoporosis may prevent an individual from participating in rigorous weight training, Dr Singh pointed out that weight-bearing exercises are particularly beneficial because they encourage bones to adapt to the load placed on them.

“Low-impact activities such as brisk walking, stair climbing and low-impact aerobics can be suitable for many people,” he stated. “Depending on an individual's bone health and fitness level, supervised resistance exercises using light weights, resistance bands, or body weight can also help strengthen the muscles and provide mechanical stimulation to the bones.”