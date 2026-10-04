Orthopaedic surgeon says number 1 nutrition mistake women with osteoporosis make is skipping this: ‘Not calcium’

If you’ve ever been told that strong bones are built on glass after glass of milk or calcium chewables, you aren't alone. For decades, wellness culture and medical advice have pushed calcium as the undisputed hero of bone density. Also read | Worried about bones, joints weakening with age? Orthopaedician Dr Akhil Kulshreshtha shares 5 tips to keep them healthy

But according to Dr Doug Lucas, an orthopaedic surgeon, integrative bone health expert, and osteoporosis specialist, hyper-fixation on calcium might actually be leaving a gap in your health routine.

Taking to Instagram on June 30, 2026, Dr Lucas revealed that the single biggest dietary mistake women managing osteoporosis make isn't missing out on minerals — it's severely underconsuming protein: "Most women with osteoporosis are focused on calcium. And calcium matters, but it’s not the gap we see most often. The gap is protein."

According to Dr Lucas, here is why your bone health strategy needs a major protein upgrade, how the science actually breaks down, and what you should be eating instead.

Your bones need protein way more than you think When most people picture a skeleton, they visualise hard chalky minerals like calcium. However, bone anatomy is far more dynamic. As Dr Lucas said, "Bones are approximately 50 percent protein by volume. Most people think of bones as calcium and minerals, but nearly half of bone by volume is made up of a protein framework, primarily collagen. This matrix is what gives bones their flexibility and tensile strength. Without enough protein, the structural scaffold that holds calcium in place begins to weaken over time."

In short, you can swallow all the calcium pills in the world, but if you don't have the structural scaffolding (collagen protein) to hold those minerals together, your bones can still lose their resilience and strength over time. Dr Lucas warned that despite eating diets generally considered healthy, 'most women with osteoporosis don't eat nearly enough protein to support bone repair and maintenance'.