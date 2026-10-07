Wondering how to develop your child’s bone health? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 tips to help
The bones grow stronger during childhood and adolescence; Dr Pushkar Chawla shares tips to help parents make the most of the window.
Having strong bones is one of the prerequisites of maintaining good health as one ages. However, according to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pushkar Chawla, healthy bones are built during childhood and adolescence, making these years extremely important for long-term bone strength.
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“Parents should focus on a balanced diet, regular physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits rather than relying on supplements alone,” he stated, sharing with HT Lifestyle five tips that can help parents keep their kids’ bones healthy. They are presented as follows.
1. Getting sufficient calcium intake
Calcium is commonly known as one of the most important nutrients for growing bones. It can be obtained through milk, curd, paneer, cheese, ragi, sesame seeds, green leafy vegetables and other calcium-rich foods, shared Dr Chawla.
2. Getting enough vitamin D
Alongside calcium, Dr Chawla pointed out that vitamin D is equally important because it helps the body absorb calcium. Safe exposure to sunlight, along with foods such as eggs and fortified dairy products, can help maintain adequate vitamin D levels.
“If a child is found to be deficient, supplementation should be taken only on a paediatrician’s advice,” noted the orthopaedic surgeon.
3. Getting enough exercise
Physical activity is another key factor in strengthening bones at a young age. Dr Chawla pointed out that weight-bearing activities such as walking, running, jumping, skipping, dancing, cycling, and age-appropriate sports stimulate bone development and also improve muscle strength, balance and coordination.
“Children should be encouraged to spend less time sitting continuously and more time engaging in active play,” he stated. “Strength-building exercises can also be introduced at an appropriate age under proper supervision and with correct technique.”
4. Having a balanced diet
A balanced diet should provide adequate protein, phosphorus, magnesium and other micronutrients that support overall skeletal development, highlighted Dr Chawla.
“Parents should avoid making highly processed foods, sugary drinks and packaged snacks a regular part of a child’s diet, as they can displace more nutritious foods,” he noted.
5. Getting adequate sleep
In the words of Dr Chawla, “Adequate sleep is often overlooked but is essential for growth and development. Children should follow age-appropriate sleep schedules and maintain consistent routines.”
He stressed maintaining a healthy body weight, as both undernutrition and excessive weight can affect musculoskeletal health.
“Parents should consult a paediatrician if a child has persistent bone or joint pain, frequent fractures, difficulty walking, poor growth or other concerns about physical development,” cautioned Dr Chawla.
“Children with restrictive diets, chronic illnesses or medications that affect bone health may require individual assessment and monitoring,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Pushkar Chawla, MBBS, MS, FNB, is the director and unit head in the department of Orthopaedics at ShardaCare- Healthcity, with over 25 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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