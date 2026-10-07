Wondering how to develop your child’s bone health? Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 tips to help

Having strong bones is one of the prerequisites of maintaining good health as one ages. However, according to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pushkar Chawla, healthy bones are built during childhood and adolescence, making these years extremely important for long-term bone strength.

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“Parents should focus on a balanced diet, regular physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits rather than relying on supplements alone,” he stated, sharing with HT Lifestyle five tips that can help parents keep their kids’ bones healthy. They are presented as follows.

1. Getting sufficient calcium intake Calcium is commonly known as one of the most important nutrients for growing bones. It can be obtained through milk, curd, paneer, cheese, ragi, sesame seeds, green leafy vegetables and other calcium-rich foods, shared Dr Chawla.

2. Getting enough vitamin D Alongside calcium, Dr Chawla pointed out that vitamin D is equally important because it helps the body absorb calcium. Safe exposure to sunlight, along with foods such as eggs and fortified dairy products, can help maintain adequate vitamin D levels.

“If a child is found to be deficient, supplementation should be taken only on a paediatrician’s advice,” noted the orthopaedic surgeon.

3. Getting enough exercise Physical activity is another key factor in strengthening bones at a young age. Dr Chawla pointed out that weight-bearing activities such as walking, running, jumping, skipping, dancing, cycling, and age-appropriate sports stimulate bone development and also improve muscle strength, balance and coordination.

“Children should be encouraged to spend less time sitting continuously and more time engaging in active play,” he stated. “Strength-building exercises can also be introduced at an appropriate age under proper supervision and with correct technique.”