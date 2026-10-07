Heart rate stays high after a workout? Cardiologist explains when it is normal and when to worry
Exercising elevates heart rate, which takes time to return to normal; Dr Akhil K Rustagi explains when it can be a cause for concern.
It is normal for the heart to beat faster during exercise. But what happens when one stops working out, and their heart rate continues to stay high? For some people, the heart rate may take several minutes to settle, especially after a strenuous workout. This does not always mean that something is wrong, shared cardiologist Dr Akhil K Rustagi with HT Lifestyle.
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“During exercise, the heart pumps more blood to the muscles to meet their increased demand for oxygen. As a result, the heart rate rises with the intensity of physical activity. When you stop exercising, it does not immediately return to your resting heart rate. The body needs some time to gradually return to its normal state,” he explained.
“After a workout, the heart rate should gradually come down rather than suddenly return to the resting level. How quickly it falls can depend on the intensity of exercise, a person’s fitness level and other factors,” added Dr Rustagi.
When is a high heart rate after exercise normal?
According to Dr Rustagi, a temporarily elevated heart rate is generally expected after activities such as running, cycling, strength training or a high-intensity workout. The harder one exercises, the longer it may take for their heart rate to settle.
Factors such as dehydration, heat, stress, lack of sleep and caffeine can also affect heart rate. The heart rate during exercise can also vary from person to person.
“For most adults, moderate-intensity exercise is generally around 50 to 70 percent of the age-predicted maximum heart rate, while vigorous exercise is around 70 to 85 percent. These figures are only general guidelines,” noted the cardiologist.
“A gradual cool-down can help,” he added. “Instead of stopping suddenly after intense exercise, walking slowly for a few minutes allows the heart rate and breathing to come down gradually.”
When does elevated heart rate become concerning?
A heart rate that remains unusually high for longer than expected, particularly after a relatively light workout, may need to be checked. The cardiologist noted that it is also worth discussing with a doctor if this happens repeatedly or if the heart rate seems much higher than usual during the same level of exercise.
“More importantly, pay attention to your symptoms,” shared Dr Rustagi. Some symptoms can sometimes point to a heart or circulation problem and require medical evaluation. They include:
- Chest pain or pressure
- Unusual breathlessness
- Dizziness
- Feeling faint
- Extreme weakness
- Fast or irregular heartbeat during or after exercise
What is heart rate recovery?
Heart rate recovery refers to how much the heart rate falls after exercise. It can provide useful information about cardiovascular fitness and heart health.
However, Dr Rustagi pointed out that there is no single number that is considered ideal for everyone. Recovery can vary depending on age, fitness level, the type of exercise and whether a person has an underlying heart condition.
“The key is not to panic every time your heart continues to beat faster after a workout. A gradual fall in heart rate is expected. However, if your heart rate remains unusually high, this happens repeatedly or is accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, dizziness or difficulty breathing, it is better to speak to a cardiologist rather than dismissing it as a normal part of exercise,” highlighted the cardiologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Akhil K Rustagi is the senior director and head of cardiology at ShardaCare-Healthcity. He has over 25 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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