Heart rate stays high after a workout? Cardiologist explains when it is normal and when to worry

It is normal for the heart to beat faster during exercise. But what happens when one stops working out, and their heart rate continues to stay high? For some people, the heart rate may take several minutes to settle, especially after a strenuous workout. This does not always mean that something is wrong, shared cardiologist Dr Akhil K Rustagi with HT Lifestyle.

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“During exercise, the heart pumps more blood to the muscles to meet their increased demand for oxygen. As a result, the heart rate rises with the intensity of physical activity. When you stop exercising, it does not immediately return to your resting heart rate. The body needs some time to gradually return to its normal state,” he explained.

“After a workout, the heart rate should gradually come down rather than suddenly return to the resting level. How quickly it falls can depend on the intensity of exercise, a person’s fitness level and other factors,” added Dr Rustagi.

When is a high heart rate after exercise normal? According to Dr Rustagi, a temporarily elevated heart rate is generally expected after activities such as running, cycling, strength training or a high-intensity workout. The harder one exercises, the longer it may take for their heart rate to settle.

Factors such as dehydration, heat, stress, lack of sleep and caffeine can also affect heart rate. The heart rate during exercise can also vary from person to person.

“For most adults, moderate-intensity exercise is generally around 50 to 70 percent of the age-predicted maximum heart rate, while vigorous exercise is around 70 to 85 percent. These figures are only general guidelines,” noted the cardiologist.

“A gradual cool-down can help,” he added. “Instead of stopping suddenly after intense exercise, walking slowly for a few minutes allows the heart rate and breathing to come down gradually.”