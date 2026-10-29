Orthopaedic surgeon explains effects of staying indoors for long periods on bone health, assures that it is preventable

Staying indoors for days is not just harmful to mental and metabolic health; according to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sumit Badhwar, it is troubling for bone health as well.

Also Read | Pulmonologist warns against symptoms that are dismissed as seasonal allergies but require medical attention

“Bones are living tissue that respond to sunlight, movement and nutrition, and a day spent at a desk, in a car and in an air-conditioned room takes away all three at once,” he told HT Lifestyle.

The surgeon pointed out that it is not a problem limited to the elderly, but something that is affecting people in their 20s and 30s as well. He went on to explain how, which is presented as follows.

Promoting vitamin D deficiency The most direct link between staying indoors and worsening bone health is the disruption of vitamin D production. Dr Badhwar shared that the skin produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, which helps the body absorb calcium from food.

“Without enough of it, calcium cannot be used properly, and bones can slowly become weaker and softer. Glass windows block most of the UVB rays the skin needs, so sitting beside a sunny window does not count,” he added, highlighting that pollution and high temperatures further keep one indoors.