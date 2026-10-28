Pulmonologist warns against symptoms that are dismissed as seasonal allergies but require medical attention

With winter fast approaching, symptoms such as a runny nose, an irritated throat and a lingering cough are going to be exceedingly common across households. And in many cases, they will be brushed off as seasonal allergies. However, pulmonologist Dr Amit Kumar Mandal believes that the simple explanation often presents an incomplete picture.

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“Across much of North India, air quality deteriorates sharply between October and February, and a significant share of what passes for allergy is the respiratory system reacting to polluted air, a distinction that determines whether a symptom is a passing nuisance or an early warning,” he told HT Lifestyle.

The pulmonologist explained that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is small enough to travel deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, where it inflames the airways and produces sneezing, watery eyes and throat irritation that closely resemble allergic rhinitis.

“Pollutants can also make the airways more sensitive to pollen and dust, which turns a mild seasonal complaint into a persistent one,” he added.

Dr Mandal also cited the State of Global Air 2025 report to state that an estimated two million air-pollution-related deaths occurred in India in 2023, with nearly nine in ten of these linked to non-communicable conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and cancer. He went on to list the symptoms that need medical attention, which are listed as follows.