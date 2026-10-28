From frequently asking people to repeat themselves to turning up the volume, signs of hearing loss that are easy to overlook

According to Ranjan, if you find yourself asking, ‘Sorry, could you say that again?’ more often than you used to, it’s worth paying attention.

“ Hearing impairment usually occurs gradually, which makes the first changes easy to ignore. An initial indication of hearing issues is the ability to keep up with sound in a noisy environment, which the person cannot do, even when it is audible in a soundproof environment,” said Dr Vashist.

Hearing loss often develops gradually, making it easy to miss the early signs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prem Ranjan, director and audiologist at MED-EL India, and Dr Shashank Vashist, senior consultant, otolaryngology, head and neck and cochlear implantation, Yashoda Medicity shared signs that indicate hearing loss but are often overlooked.

Volume Maybe the television or phone feels comfortable to you while others in the room wince at the level. A consistent change is what deserves a check.

Noisy place bothers you “What I would look for is an increasing struggle to separate a person’s voice from the background noise,” said Ranjan.

Unable to pick everyday sounds We are surrounded by everyday signs, including the doorbell ringing, an appliance beeping, and birds chirping outside. But you don’t always hear them unless intentionally, then it's a sign of hearing loss.

Listening is a task If you realise how tiring listening has become. Working hard to follow speech takes concentration. Ringing or buzzing in the ears, or one ear that seems different from the other, is something else to mention to a hearing-care professional.

“One sign alone proves nothing about your hearing. A cluster of them is another matter, and that is when you should arrange to see an Audiologist or ENT specialist,” said Ranjan. If your hearing drops suddenly in one ear or both, get urgent medical attention rather than waiting for a routine appointment.

An important advantage of timely diagnosis is stressed by the World Health Organization, which estimates that over 1.5 million people around the globe are said to suffer from hearing impairment and around 430 million of this number require treatment related to severe hearing loss.